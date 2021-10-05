Two more deaths tied to COVID, active cases decline

PAPILLION – Two more people in Cass County have died from COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.
The two deaths bring the total number of deaths tied in some manner to the virus to 19. However, they may have passed away earlier this year, according to a spokeswoman with the department.
“The state health department was just notified they were COVID-19 related deaths and relayed that to us,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director. “Typically, we are notified much quicker than this, but that is not always the case.”
No other information about these individuals, such as gender, age and where they lived was available.
There was some positive news in the latest stats. As of Monday, the number of active cases in Cass County was at 112, a slight increase from a few days earlier, but below the 140 mark two weeks ago.
“In general, the number of positive cases each week and thus active cases has been declining in the past two weeks,” Steventon said. “We are hopeful this trend will continue. We continue to recommend the same measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect ourselves from the virus by getting the vaccine, staying home when you are ill, practicing social distancing from others not living in your household, wearing cloth face coverings when in public and social distancing is not possible, and ensuring good hand hygiene.”
As of Monday, the number of Cass County residents now fully vaccinated reached the 51.7 percent mark.
The department also announced that it has started another vaccination walk-in clinic, this one available every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office, 701 Olson Drive, Suite 105, in Papillion.
It will continue to hold vaccination clinics every Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at its office.
The following vaccines will be available at these clinics:
• Pfizer first and second doses
• Pfizer additional dose for immunocompromised people • Pfizer booster
• Moderna first and second doses
• Moderna additional dose for immunocompromised people
• Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) first dose
Pfizer boosters are available for people in the following groups:
• Adults aged 65 and older
• Adults aged 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
• Adults aged 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19
• Adults aged 18 and older who work or live in settings that put them at high risk for COVID-19
Additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Sarpy and Cass counties can be found at www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn
As researchers learn more about COVID-19 and its variants, it remains important to continue following public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in the community, said Sarah Schram, health director.
Unvaccinated people should continue to physically distance themselves from those who live outside of their home, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not feasible, stay home when ill, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, and if eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.
The Centers for Disease Control currently indicates both Sarpy and Cass County to be in the high level for community transmission of COVID-19, Schram said.
CDC guidance is for residents to continue wearing a mask in public and when indoors, she said.