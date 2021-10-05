Two more deaths tied to COVID, active cases decline

PAPILLION – Two more people in Cass County have died from COVID-19, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The two deaths bring the total number of deaths tied in some manner to the virus to 19. However, they may have passed away earlier this year, according to a spokeswoman with the department.

“The state health department was just notified they were COVID-19 related deaths and relayed that to us,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director. “Typically, we are notified much quicker than this, but that is not always the case.”

No other information about these individuals, such as gender, age and where they lived was available.

There was some positive news in the latest stats. As of Monday, the number of active cases in Cass County was at 112, a slight increase from a few days earlier, but below the 140 mark two weeks ago.