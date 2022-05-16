Two people hurt in campsite fight

LOUISVILLE – A man and a woman were taken to an Omaha hospital from a physical disturbance at the Louisville State Recreation Area on Friday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department were dispatched to the recreation area shortly after 10 p.m. on a report of a physical disturbance at one of the campsites.

Deputies had been at that site earlier in the evening for a verbal disturbance, the sheriff said.

When deputies arrived on the scene on the physical disturbance, they observed a 21-year-old Omaha man covered in blood and running away from the site. He was seen fleeing into a nearby line of trees and refused to comply with deputies’ orders.

A perimeter was set up and eventually the man was spotted and a foot pursuit ensued.

The man was tased and detained, the sheriff said. The Louisville Rescue Squad was called to tend to injuries. He was released from police custody so that Louisville rescue personnel could transport him to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment, Brueggemann said.

Further investigation uncovered that a female from the same site also sustained minor injuries during the fight, Brueggemann said.

She was also transported to Bergan Mercy.

The fight included several other campers and the investigation was still ongoing as of Monday, according to the sheriff.

The names of the two hurt were not released as of Monday.

