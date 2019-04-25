GREENWOOD – Two people from Omaha were injured on Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident east of Greenwood.
One of the vehicles involved was a semi loaded with hazardous materials.
According to Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Alas Sibrian, 21, of Omaha, was traveling east in a Subaru Forester with three passengers on U.S. Highway 6 when she stopped on the shoulder at 226th Street. She then made a U-turn in front of a semi, driven by Paul Rentschler, 56, of Crescent, Iowa, who was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Subaru in the rear causing it to overturn and coming to rest on the driver's side in the southwest ditch.
Paola Alvarazo, 20, and Ester Perez Ansora, 37, both of Omaha, and who were back seat passengers in the Subaru, were transported to CHI Creighton Bergan Mercy Medical Center by Greenwood Rescue with arm and neck injuries. All parties involved reported wearing seatbelts, according to the department. Sibrian was issued a citation for an improper U-turn.
The semi had minor damage to its front and there was no leakage of the hazardous material out of the truck, according to the department.