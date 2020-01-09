LOUISVILLE – Two people suffered injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Cass County on Wednesday.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Louisville, responded to the accident on Nebraska Highway 66 and Pioneer Trail around 3:20 p.m.
According to Brueggemann, Christina Wagner, 18, of Louisville, along with a passenger, Ivy Fischer, 20, of Nehawka, were traveling east on Hwy. 66 in a 2000 Chrysler Cirrus when Wagner lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and come to stop in a ravine on the highway’s south side.
The two were transported by ambulance to Omaha’s Bergen Mercy Hospital with what Brueggemann described as severe injuries. Speed is a determining factor in this accident and seatbelts were not in use, Brueggemann said. The investigation is complete, he said.