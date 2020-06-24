Two people injured in Wednesday morning accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people were taken to trauma centers early Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were in was involved in a rollover crash in the 2400 block of South 15th Street.

At about 2 a.m., Plattsmouth fire and emergency personnel were paged to that address, and upon arrival found a vehicle on its top with one occupant pinned inside, with the other occupant able to get out, according to the fire department.

This necessitated a second alarm with a request also for a medical helicopter. On the arrival of more manpower, the trapped occupant was freed using the jaws of life and EMS personnel began treatment while waiting for the helicopter to arrive.

The occupant was extricated in 17 minutes by removing both doors on the driver’s side. A second EMS squad arrived and began treating the other occupant for injuries.

Both were transported to trauma centers for treatment of their injuries. One was transported by helicopter and the other was taken by an ambulance, the fire department said. Names and addresses of the injured were not immediately available.

The Plattsmouth Police Department was still investigating the accident later on Wednesday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0