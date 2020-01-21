PLATTSMOUTH – Two area residents admitted driving drunk for the third time during appearances in Cass County District Court on Tuesday.
Alvo resident Dominick A. Leone, 34, and Omaha resident Margaret J. Sullivan, 36, both entered pleas at district court hearings. Both pled no contest to Class W misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
Leone took part in the day’s first hearing. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Leone at 11:23 p.m. Oct. 4 for having expired license plates. The deputy approached the car near the intersection of 238th Street and Highway 34 in southwestern Cass County.
Fedde said the deputy noticed the smell of alcohol on Leone’s breath and saw an open container of beer in the car. He asked Leone to take several field-sobriety tests. Leone displayed a lack of balance and exhibited multiple signs of intoxication. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .230.
The deputy arrested Leone and transported him to the Nebraska State Patrol weigh scales near Waverly. A chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .207.
Leone had been convicted of DUI twice in the past 12 years. The first conviction took place in Cass County in 2008 and the second offense happened in Douglas County in 2011.
Leone remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place March 23.
You have free articles remaining.
Sullivan pled no contest to the DUI offense and a Class I misdemeanor of obstructing a peace officer. The state had originally charged her with two felonies.
Fedde told the court a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw Sullivan speeding on Highway 34 on Oct. 12. Sullivan’s car was weaving on the road and crossed the yellow-striped median once.
The trooper stopped Sullivan and noticed the odor of alcohol on her breath. She admitted drinking alcohol earlier in the day. The trooper arrested her after a chemical breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .170.
Fedde said Sullivan was able to escape from the patrol car and began running away. The trooper caught her and brought her back to the vehicle. She was transported to Cass County Jail.
The 2019 incident was the third time in five years that Sullivan had been arrested for DUI. Her first conviction took place in Sarpy County in 2016. Her second offense happened in Douglas County in 2017.
Sullivan remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith ordered her to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation prior to the March 9 sentencing hearing.