Two people receive sentences for DUI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people will serve probation sentences after they committed drunk-driving offenses in Cass County late last year.

Plattsmouth resident John L. Salnicky II, 27, and Omaha resident Yarilenia M. Perez, 26, both appeared in Cass County Court this week for sentencing hearings. Judge David Partsch oversaw both of the hearings.

Salnicky II entered a plea earlier this year to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense. Prosecutors dismissed a second charge of refusal to submit to test as part of a plea bargain.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Salnicky II in his vehicle on 6th Street at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 28. They arrested him after conducting field-sobriety tests at the site.

The 2019 offense was the second time Salnicky II had been charged with DUI. His first offense took place in Cass County in December 2013. CCSO deputies observed him going 55 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone in the 2013 incident.

Partsch ordered Salnicky II to spend the next 12 months on probation. He must pay a $500 fine, abstain from alcohol, attend AA meetings and submit to random tests and searches. He will also be required to perform 240 hours of community service.