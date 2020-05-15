Two people receive sentences for DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people will serve probation sentences after they committed drunk-driving offenses in Cass County late last year.
Plattsmouth resident John L. Salnicky II, 27, and Omaha resident Yarilenia M. Perez, 26, both appeared in Cass County Court this week for sentencing hearings. Judge David Partsch oversaw both of the hearings.
Salnicky II entered a plea earlier this year to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense. Prosecutors dismissed a second charge of refusal to submit to test as part of a plea bargain.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped Salnicky II in his vehicle on 6th Street at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 28. They arrested him after conducting field-sobriety tests at the site.
The 2019 offense was the second time Salnicky II had been charged with DUI. His first offense took place in Cass County in December 2013. CCSO deputies observed him going 55 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone in the 2013 incident.
Partsch ordered Salnicky II to spend the next 12 months on probation. He must pay a $500 fine, abstain from alcohol, attend AA meetings and submit to random tests and searches. He will also be required to perform 240 hours of community service.
Partsch also revoked Salnicky II’s driving privileges for 18 months. He will be allowed to apply for an ignition interlock permit after 45 days.
Perez entered pleas earlier this year to a Class W misdemeanor charge of DUI-first offense and a Class I misdemeanor count of transport child under 16 years of age while intoxicated. Prosecutors dismissed two additional charges as part of a plea bargain.
CCSO deputies stopped Perez on Oct. 13. She was driving with two children in her car.
Partsch ordered Perez to pay a $500 fine and serve 12 months on probation. She must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, abstain from alcohol and successfully complete an early intervention treatment program.
Partsch suspended Perez’s driving privileges for 60 days. He also ordered her to serve ten days in jail. She will spend three consecutive weekends in Cass County Jail beginning Oct. 2.
