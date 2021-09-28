Two people rescued after becoming lost in wildlife area

PLATTSMOUTH – Two people on Saturday evening were rescued after becoming lost while hiking in the Schilling Wildlife Management Area north of Plattsmouth.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, at approximately 7 p.m. rescue crews were dispatched to the area at the request of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on a report of two people becoming lost.

Assistance was initially requested from ABLE-1, an Omaha Police Department helicopter, for a search. Using GPS coordinates, the rescue crews were able to locate the two.

Using one of the fire department’s boats, two crew members entered the water and shuttled the couple back to shore.

Neither person required medical attention, the fire department said.

This call was handled in 45 minutes, the department added.

