PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth teenagers were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 66 on Friday.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with other agencies, responded to the accident at the the intersection of Hwy. 66 and Chasemore Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m.
According to Brueggemann, a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a Plattsmouth 15-year-old, was driving west on Hwy. 66 and struck a Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by a Plattsmouth 17-year-old, who was also traveling west.
The impact caused the Cavalier to strike a Chevrolet Malibu that was waiting to turn south onto Chasemore.
The Grand Prix came to rest in the westbound lane of the highway, while the Cavalier and Malibu came to rest in the northbound lane of Chasemore, according to Brueggemann.
All three cars were badly damaged. The drivers of the Cavalier and Grand Prix were transported to Omaha’s University of Nebraska Medical Center by Plattsmouth rescue for their injuries.
The Malibu’s 77-year-old driver from Plattsmouth was checked by Murray Rescue and released.
Plattsmouth police also responded to the call, according to Brueggemann. The investigation is ongoing.