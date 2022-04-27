Two trucks collide, injury minor

WEEPING WATER – Four area fire departments and Cass County emergency medical personnel responded to a collision involving two large trucks on Nebraska Highway 50 on Tuesday.

The call for help came in at 1:43 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Both truck drivers were able to self-extricate prior to the arrival of the fire departments, according to the Weeping Water fire officials.

One patient was transported to a hospital with minor injuries, the officials said.

The fire departments responding were from Weeping Water, Avoca, Louisville and Manley. Other information about the collision was not yet available as of Wednesday afternoon.

