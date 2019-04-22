PLATTSMOUTH – Drivers in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 on Sunday afternoon did not need to be transported to a hospital, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Brueggemann said that at 3:26 p.m. deputies from his department and Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Hwy. 75 and Mynard Road for a two-vehicle injury accident.
Upon investigation, Patrick Ryan, 41, of Wichita, Kan., was driving south on Hwy. 75 when a vehicle driven by June Hostetter, 91, of Glenwood, Iowa, attempted to cross the highway to go east on Mynard Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the press release. Ryan and Hostetter were treated at the scene and released. Hostetter was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way.
Meanwhile, a power pole and field fire was discovered on the east side of Hwy. 75, but was determined to be a separate incident from the accident.