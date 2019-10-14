PLATTSMOUTH – Two Weeping Water men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in that community in September.
They are Noah A. Dewane, 21, and Damian A. Hohn, 22, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
They were arrested following an investigation into a Weeping Water home invasion that occurred on Sept. 10, Brueggemann said.
During the initial investigation, evidence of property taken from the residence was located in a field. Numerous interviews were also conducted, according to the sheriff.
Information was also obtained from observant citizens, and with the aid of video gathered from various businesses, sufficient information was gained to obtain a search warrant for one of the suspect’s homes, according to Brueggemann.
Numerous personal items of the victim were located in the suspect’s residence, as well as items connected to a theft from a vehicle in Lincoln.
Dewane was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking and theft by receiving property. Hohn was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking. They are currently being held in Cass County Corrections in Plattsmouth.