Twomey selected for top business program at UNL

LINCOLN – Jami Twomey made her mark at Weeping Water High School with her academic excellence and exceptional work ethic.

She has used those traits to gain admittance to a top business program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

UNL officials announced Monday that they selected Twomey to participate in the Clifton Strengths Institute. She is one of 34 students who will take part in the Clifton Builders Program, which is housed in the UNL College of Business. The program is designed for students who have been identified as having notable leadership and entrepreneurial potential.

Tim Hughes, executive director of the Clifton Strengths Institute, said he was excited about what Twomey and other students will do through the program. He felt they would gain a great deal from their experiences.

“We use three words to describe the Clifton Builders: stretch, disrupt and transform,” Hughes said. “We are intentional about helping students stretch and develop their unique strengths. Builders disrupt the status quo and work to make it better. They also transform their lives and the lives of those they lead and serve.”

Twomey is a junior at UNL who is majoring in marketing. She and other students can declare either a Clifton Builders Management major or minor through the program. They can also choose an academic track based on their interests of building businesses, teams or communities.

Each student will work with a Gallup-certified strengths coach who will help them learn how to develop and apply their individual talents. They will explore areas such as entrepreneurship, team building and community development during the program.

Each student will enroll in the Building a Life for Impact course in the Clifton Strengths Institute. The course provides instruction on how to improve business outcomes and employee engagement in the workplace. Hodges said it also gives students a chance to build a foundation for future management roles.

“We don’t just present and discuss content in the classroom,” Hodges said. “We’re intentional about creating experiences where our students interact with business leaders – and each other – as they develop their own perspectives and plans for the future.”

Hodges said the program has helped many students achieve successful outcomes after graduation. Many alumni have started their own businesses and others have pursued post-graduate degrees. Others have worked for Fortune 500 companies and have become leaders in their fields.

“Our students gain confidence in who they are and what they can accomplish,” Hodges said. “We’re intentional about coaching them through challenges that occur in college and into great careers beyond their time on campus.”

Twomey graduated from Weeping Water in 2020. She was an Honor Roll student throughout high school and was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She has been on the Dean’s List multiple times at UNL.

Twomey was vice president of her senior class at Weeping Water and held leadership spots in several organizations. She participated in Future Business Leaders of America, golf, volleyball, basketball, play production and all-school musical.