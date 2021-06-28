Twomey, Vogler honored at Limestone Days event

WEEPING WATER – Jamison Twomey and Kelsi Vogler enjoyed their moments in the spotlight Saturday at the Miss Weeping Water coronation event.

The two Weeping Water High School graduates were honored during the Limestone Days celebration Saturday morning. Vogler appeared in the event as the Miss Weeping Water recipient for 2020 and Twomey was crowned as Miss Weeping Water 2021. Both women also took part in the Limestone Days parade later that morning.

Twomey said after the parade that she appreciated the chance to represent the community. She said she was happy to be selected for the honor.

“It was a lot of fun,” she said with a smile.

Twomey and fellow Weeping Water graduate Addi Bickford took part in the event in front of the city gazebo. Both Class of 2021 members compiled a long list of accomplishments during the past four years at WWHS.

Miss Weeping Water contest organizer Diane Wade told Bickford and Twomey that they were shining examples for everyone in the community.

“We thank you both for applying for this,” Wade said.