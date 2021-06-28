Twomey, Vogler honored at Limestone Days event

WEEPING WATER – Jamison Twomey and Kelsi Vogler enjoyed their moments in the spotlight Saturday at the Miss Weeping Water coronation event.
The two Weeping Water High School graduates were honored during the Limestone Days celebration Saturday morning. Vogler appeared in the event as the Miss Weeping Water recipient for 2020 and Twomey was crowned as Miss Weeping Water 2021. Both women also took part in the Limestone Days parade later that morning.
Twomey said after the parade that she appreciated the chance to represent the community. She said she was happy to be selected for the honor.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said with a smile.
Twomey and fellow Weeping Water graduate Addi Bickford took part in the event in front of the city gazebo. Both Class of 2021 members compiled a long list of accomplishments during the past four years at WWHS.
Miss Weeping Water contest organizer Diane Wade told Bickford and Twomey that they were shining examples for everyone in the community.
“We thank you both for applying for this,” Wade said.
Twomey was vice president of the senior class and was a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She participated in Future Business Leaders of America, golf, volleyball, basketball, play production and all-school musical during her WWHS career.
Vogler crowned Twomey as the new Miss Weeping Water during the coronation ceremony. She also had a chance to ride in the parade and participate in other activities throughout the day.
The coronavirus pandemic cancelled all of the 2020 Limestone Days events, which meant Vogler was unable to experience the parade last summer. Wade said it was important for Vogler to be recognized in the same manner as previous Miss Weeping Water recipients.
Vogler graduated from Weeping Water in May 2020 and earned multiple academic honors. She was involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field, cheerleading and all-school musical throughout her high school days.