PLATTSMOUTH – Jim Ulrich and Tim Freeburg took different paths to reach their successful careers.
Last Friday, their paths came together as both men were officially inducted into the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame.
The ceremony was held in the school’s auditorium in front of the student body and staff. They were later introduced to the crowd during halftime of the Blue Devils football game with Norris High School.
“It’s a great honor,” Freeburg said of the induction.
Ulrich had similar thoughts.
“It means a lot to me and I appreciate it very much,” he said.
Each year, the Plattsmouth High School Hall of Fame committee selects one or two individuals from alumni, administrators, coaches, teachers or community members who have been nominated by alumni, friends or family for induction into the PHS Hall of Fame. Alumni are eligible for admission 15 years after graduation.
Ulrich, Class of 1956, was selected for his distinguished architectural career and service to the community, according to the committee.
Freeburg, Class of 1979, was selected for his athletic achievements at the school and devotion to helping young people.
Prior to attending PHS, Ulrich went to a one-room elementary schoolhouse that had 12 students in eight grades. And, all of them were either family or neighbors, Ulrich said.
“When I got here (PHS) it was a whole new thing,” he said.
The students at PHS welcomed him immediately.
“It was easy to fit in,” Ulrich said.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1961 with a degree in architecture.
Academics weren’t always a priority, Freeburg admitted.
“Sports got me through school here, got me a college education,” he said.
Excelling in track, Freeburg was rated the top hurdler in the state before an injury sidelined him. He earned the prestigious Plattsmouth High School Athlete of the Year award in 1979.
Freeburg graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1984 with a degree in business and finance. Over the years, he’s been involved in many volunteer activities in helping young people.
“We are all made to serve one another,” Freeburg told the audience.