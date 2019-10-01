PLATTSMOUTH - James “Jim” Ulrich has deep roots in Plattsmouth.
His grandparents, John and Rose (Vorndran) Cloidt, graduated from Plattsmouth High School, as did his mother, Rosemary, and his siblings, Jon, Barbara and Fred.
His father attended the school for one year.
While in high school, Jim performed in the choir and was a member of the Latin Club and National Honor Society. He was salutatorian of his Class of 1956, and received an American Loan Scholarship and a Regent Scholarship from the University of Nebraska.
Jim attended UNL from 1956 through 1961 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He was manager of the Pioneer House and a member of the Newman Club and sang in the choir. He worked at the State of Nebraska Library for the Blind and received the Tile Council of North America Scholarship in 1959. He enrolled in ROTC for four years and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army at the time of his graduation.
He served in the Army from 1961 to 1963, and in the Army Reserves until 1967 having the rank of captain upon being discharged. It was while he was on active duty in Washington, D.C., that he met his wife, Alice (a North Carolina native), in 1964. Together they raised four children: Katherine, James Jr, Joseph and Andrew, all of whom are graduates of PHS.
Jim’s first job after graduation was at Willis Regier, AIA, in Omaha and then later for Gollehon and Schemmer.
Eventually, Jim became a part of the HDR organization in Omaha from 1981 through 2008 of which projects were mostly multimillion dollar medical facilities, as well as the Lied Center at UNL.
In 1986, he was made a vice-president of HDR and in 2007 received the National HDR Award for Leadership.
Jim has been very active in community organizations. He served on a committee to prepare a study of Cass County Roads Department facilities for the county’s Board of Commissioners. He serves on the Plattsmouth Bridge Commission, and has served as a board member on the Plattsmouth Main Street Association, including being the president of its Board of Directors.
He was also chairman of the Economic Development Committee to help find ways to improve the economy on Main Street. He is also a part of the Advisory Committee of the Southeast Community College Learning Center in Plattsmouth.
During the 2018-2019 school year, he assisted the architectural drafting class at PHS and provided the students with information regarding criteria and standards in architectural design and drafting.
Jim has been a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit for 58 years and has served on its church council. Singing in the church choir is something he has done for years. His membership in the Knights of Columbus spans 54 years and he has been in the Light of the World Organization for 20 years.
Jim was honored to be chosen for the 2019 Hall of Fame, he said.