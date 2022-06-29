Union man hurt in motorcycle/deer accident

EAGLE – A 63-year-old Union man was injured on Tuesday evening when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer on U.S. Highway 34 just west of 238th Street.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said deputies from his department, along with Eagle fire/rescue personnel and county EMA staff, were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:14 p.m.

The investigation determined that a 2003 Yamaha XZV13TF motorcycle, driven by Ronald Heim of Union, was traveling east on that highway at 238th when a deer ran out in front of him causing him to collide with it.

Heim was treated at the scene, then transported to a hospital. No citations were issued.

