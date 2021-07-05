 Skip to main content
Union man injured in weekend UTV accident
  Updated
UNION – A 37-year-old Union man suffered a head injury in a UTV accident on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 11:26 p.m., deputies from his department, along with Nehawka fire/rescue staff and county medics, were dispatched to 3016 Wa Con Da Road for a single occupant UTV accident with injuries.

An investigation showed that Clifton Jackson was operating his 2018 Polaris UTV when he lost control of the UTV at that location causing it to turn on its side. The vehicle then landed onto the roadway, Brueggemann said.

Jackson was extricated from the vehicle by the Nehawka staff and transported to University of Nebraska Medical Center for a head injury. Jackson's injuries were not believed to be life threatening, according to Brueggemann.

