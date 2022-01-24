Union resident hurt in accident that causes brief highway shutdown

LOUISVILLE – A 19-year-old Union resident was taken to an Omaha hospital following a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning.

At 9:40 a.m., Cass County deputies, along with Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel and Cass County emergency medical staff, responded to the accident at Nebraska Highway 50 and Church Road, said Sheriff William Brueggemann.

The investigation determined that a 2020 Ford Escape, driven by Andrew Cordy, 34, of Bellevue, was traveling north on Hwy. 50 and attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Church Rd. when it was rear-ended by a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by Kasey Birdwell of Union, the sheriff said.

Birdwell was transported by the Louisville personnel to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for his injuries, Brueggemann said.

The accident shut down Hwy. 50 for a short time, the sheriff said.

Cordy was treated on the scene and refused medical transport.

