Unique hobbies found at farmers' market

PLATTSMOUTH – There are interesting hobbies evident when walking through the weekly farmers’ market in downtown Plattsmouth.
For example, take the case of local resident Bethany Garcia.
Years ago while browsing through a used book store, Garcia came across a title that caught her attention.
“It was ‘How to Twist Balloon Animals for Beginners,’” she said recently.
She bought the book and over the year has excelled being a balloon creator.
“It’s easy if you don’t mind the popping and squeaking noises of the balloons,” Garcia said. “You get used to it.”
At first, it was just a hobby.
“It was something to do for fun.”
Eventually though, she created a part-time business, Balloons by Bethany.
“I thought maybe I could make some money,” she said. “It’s worked out pretty good.”
Indeed, her booth at the weekly market is a popular one, especially for the kids.
“It’s something to do on a Friday night.”
Another booth at the market shows the wood recycling skills of Monte Ruffner.
He has turned ordinary blocks of wood into useful daily items, including sound boxes where the sound of music is definitely amplified.
“It’s naturally amplified,” Ruffner said. “It works like an acoustic guitar, no batteries, no nothing. It’s an empty wood box with acoustical qualities.”
Other items he sells at the market include organizers and phone holders.
“I played with wood all my life,” Ruffner said. “I enjoy working with wood. I’m doing something most people don’t do.”