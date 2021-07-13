Unique hobbies found at farmers' market

PLATTSMOUTH – There are interesting hobbies evident when walking through the weekly farmers’ market in downtown Plattsmouth.

For example, take the case of local resident Bethany Garcia.

Years ago while browsing through a used book store, Garcia came across a title that caught her attention.

“It was ‘How to Twist Balloon Animals for Beginners,’” she said recently.

She bought the book and over the year has excelled being a balloon creator.

“It’s easy if you don’t mind the popping and squeaking noises of the balloons,” Garcia said. “You get used to it.”

At first, it was just a hobby.

“It was something to do for fun.”

Eventually though, she created a part-time business, Balloons by Bethany.

“I thought maybe I could make some money,” she said. “It’s worked out pretty good.”

Indeed, her booth at the weekly market is a popular one, especially for the kids.

“It’s something to do on a Friday night.”