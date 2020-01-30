PLATTSMOUTH – Two area organizations are putting on a unique look at poverty and how to get out of it.
Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA), in partnership with Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty, will offer a unique, no cost, interactive and educational event on Wed., March 11.
This event will allow attendees the opportunity to experience a month of poverty in four 12-minute weeks, where they will role-play real-life situations of low-income households.
During the activity volunteers will also participate as local service providers, such as employers, a school, law-enforcement, banks, etc.
Spokesperson Susan Keholm said the simulation is designed to provide a first-hand perspective of the challenges faced by low-income households, as well as identify ways communities can work together to utilize local programs that help struggling families identify their own reachable goals.
The event will be held at the Plattsmouth VFW, 510 First Ave., and begins at 1 p.m.
SENCA officials will facilitate the simulation followed by a debriefing. After a short break, a representative from Omaha Bridges Out of Poverty will provide an overview of their program and answer questions.
This event is open to the public, but space is limited. Please reserve a place by March 4 by either emailing Studybzz@gmail.com or by calling 402-862-5883 Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.