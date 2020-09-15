Unwanted fish removed from Louisville lakes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Hundreds of unwanted invaders to the area were recently removed with the hope that normal activity will return in a year or two.

The historic floods of 2019, besides causing so much property damage, also brought in undesirable fish from the Platte River to Lakes 1 and 1A at the Louisville State Recreation Area.

Approximately 300 unwanted silver and bighead carp, each weighing about 15 pounds, were found in Lake 1A that’s only about an acre in size.

“It was amazing to have that kind of density,” said Jeff Jackson, an official with Nebraska Game and Parks. “It was packed full of those fish. I was surprised.”

Since these fish filter plankton from the water, they severely limited other fish species in the lake and were difficult for anglers to catch, Jackson said.

That lake was treated early last week with rotenone, a toxicant used to eliminate fish by making it difficult to take in oxygen through the gills so they can’t breathe, according to Jackson.

That treatment was also used this past Monday on the larger Lake 1 that had big- and small-mouth buffalo fish with similar traits to the carp, he added.