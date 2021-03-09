Upcoming virtual conference to focus on uses of hemp

Personal hygiene items like soap, shampoo, bath gels and cosmetics can be made with hemp.

Then there are consumer goods like apparel, diapers, handbags, denim, shoes and fine fabrics.

The agricultural benefits include weed suppression, pollen isolation and soil improvement in crop rotation, plus there’s less need for pesticides than most crops.

In fact, one acre of hemp has the ability to produce as much fiber as two to three acres of cotton, plus a single acre of hemp can produce as much paper as two to four acres of trees, according to Annette. It’s also sturdier and requires fewer chemical inputs in its manufacture.

“Hemp has been proven to remediate soil that was contaminated,” Annette added.

It can also be used to make a substance similar to steel, but is stronger and lighter, she said.

The two-day virtual conference, which will focus on growing the hemp industry in the Midwest, will be on March 25 and 26.

“We believe our extensive lineup of speakers will have much to offer for those interested in this budding industry in the state,” Annette said.