PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth drinking water is safe, city officials said Friday.
A water emergency was issued on Thursday by City Administrator Erv Portis and Mayor Paul Lambert. All non-sanitary, non-essential use of water must be discontinued, they said.
Concerning the safety issue, they mentioned that in the 2011 flood, Plattsmouth, Cass County Rural Water District No. 1 (CCRWD 1) and Beaver Lake built an emergency cross connection. Plattsmouth is now getting its water from CCRWD 1, which follows the same water quality standards promulgated by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Environmental Quality,
Again, the water is safe, they emphasized. News reports that say otherwise are wrong.
Our issue is water quantity. The officials ask customers to conserve. On a typical winter/spring day, the City of Plattsmouth produces and uses approximately 1.1 to 1.3 million gallons. The amount available at the moment is approximately two/thirds of what is used under non-emergency conditions.
Additionally, water pressure will be lower than usual in some parts of town.