USDA offers COVID-19 farm assistance program

“This will be an extremely busy time for our offices. We ask for our customers to have patience due to the volume of calls we will be receiving. We understand the importance of this program and will do our best to assist you.”

Johner said Cass County producers will be able to reach FSA staff members through a variety of means. They can contact Cass County Executive Director Daniel Nannen by phone at 402-267-2015 or e-mail at daniel.nannen@ne.usda.gov. They can also fax the county office in Weeping Water at 1-855-783-1584.

USDA officials announced they are making $16 billion available for financial assistance. They are providing money to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a price decline of five percent or greater due to COVID-19. Producers are also eligible if they have faced additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28, 2020. Johner said the program is structured to ensure the availability of funding for all eligible producers who apply.