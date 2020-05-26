USDA offers COVID-19 farm assistance program

LINCOLN – Cass County agricultural producers have suffered many financial and emotional hardships during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
They learned Tuesday that they will be able to access another means of monetary support from the federal government for their losses.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced that agricultural producers across the country could begin applying for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The new program will provide direct payments to offset impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. All Cass County agricultural producers are eligible to apply for the program.
Nancy Johner, state executive director for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency (FSA), said she was glad to see the program enacted. Application forms and payment calculators are available at farmers.gov/cfap. The application form provides necessary information for Cass County producers. The payment calculator can help local residents identify sales and inventory information and tally potential payments.
“We know Nebraska producers are facing a tough time, and we are making every effort to provide much-needed support as quickly as possible,” Johner said. “FSA is available over the phone and virtually to assist you through the application process, whether it’s the first time you’ve worked with FSA, or if you know us quite well.
“This will be an extremely busy time for our offices. We ask for our customers to have patience due to the volume of calls we will be receiving. We understand the importance of this program and will do our best to assist you.”
Johner said Cass County producers will be able to reach FSA staff members through a variety of means. They can contact Cass County Executive Director Daniel Nannen by phone at 402-267-2015 or e-mail at daniel.nannen@ne.usda.gov. They can also fax the county office in Weeping Water at 1-855-783-1584.
USDA officials announced they are making $16 billion available for financial assistance. They are providing money to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a price decline of five percent or greater due to COVID-19. Producers are also eligible if they have faced additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.
Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28, 2020. Johner said the program is structured to ensure the availability of funding for all eligible producers who apply.
Producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, which is not to exceed the payment limit, will be distributed at a later date based on how many funds remain available nationwide.
Johner said Cass County producers should take time to collect the most accurate information possible in order to make the application process smoother for everyone involved.
“We encourage producers to visit the farmers.gov/cfap website as viewing the online application and calculator tool should help them understand the information necessary for a completed application,” Johner said. “They also have the option to complete the application online or schedule a phone appointment with county FSA office staff to do it.”
Producers who complete and sign their application forms will need to submit them to the Cass County FSA Office either through electronic or hand-delivery means. Documentation to support the producer’s application and certification may be requested after the application is filed, so producers should keep all paperwork available in case county or state officials ask for it.
Cass County FSA will also be co-sponsoring a free webinar about CFAP. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s agricultural economics department will host “Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in Nebraska: What You Need to Know” from 12-1 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
Local producers who would like to register for the webinar can visit go.unl.edu/manage2020. There will be a link to the registration form for the June 4 event on the righthand side of the webpage.
Johner said producers who are unavailable to watch the webinar at that date and time will still be able to do so. The program will be available on the website for people to watch after the event is completed.
