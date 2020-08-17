You are the owner of this article.
Use of firearm leads to arrest in Ashland
ASHLAND – The use of a firearm led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Omaha man in Ashland on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from his department, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and Ashland police, responded to a disturbance involving a party shooting a firearm in the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Ashland.

Daniel Heckman left the scene, but was later arrested, Brueggemann said. He was charged with terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Heckman was taken to the Cass County Jail and bond was set at $10,000.

The Investigation is complete, the sheriff said.

