Use of firearm leads to arrest in Ashland

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – The use of a firearm led to the arrest of a 38-year-old Omaha man in Ashland on Saturday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from his department, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and Ashland police, responded to a disturbance involving a party shooting a firearm in the 2900 block of Plattevale Drive in Ashland.

Daniel Heckman left the scene, but was later arrested, Brueggemann said. He was charged with terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Heckman was taken to the Cass County Jail and bond was set at $10,000.

The Investigation is complete, the sheriff said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.