Utterback files papers for District 2 seat

PLATTSMOUTH – The race for the District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners is in high gear.

Three people have already filed as candidates for that seat that’s up for election this year, according to the county’s election office.

The latest filing is that of Ed Utterback of Plattsmouth, who filed his papers on Tuesday.

He’s retired now, but spent his career as a river pilot, a driver so to speak of barges, ferryboats and the like.

“I brought up the Ameristar Casino (to Council Bluffs, Iowa),” Utterback said.

He considers himself the best qualified candidate when it comes to the knowledge of water and its importance to the county.

“In this county, there are 567 square miles of highly productive farmland, and eight-and-a-half square miles of that is water,” Utterback said. “District 2 is bordered on two full sides of flowing water, the Platte and the Missouri rivers. I know about flowing water. The county needs to understand the rivers and I think I’m the most qualified. I have a good relationship with the U.S. Corps of Engineers and I understand farming.”

On other issues, Utterback said he opposes any reduction on the inheritance tax.

“I think the inheritance tax is a good thing for the county, as opposed to raising the mill levy.”

Utterback, who served on the Plattsmouth City Council from 2003 to 2005, believes the county and Plattsmouth officials should work closer together on issues. He criticized the new location that the Plattsmouth City Council recently approved for a new wastewater treatment plant that, according to Utterback, will force water to be pumped upwards to the new site west of U.S. Highway 75, instead of another location.

“Why didn’t the city and county partner up on that?”

Utterback, a Republican, is pro-life, he said.

He is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, as well as the Bass Angler Sportsmen Society (BASS). He is also a member of Pheasants Forever.

Utterback is seeking the seat once held by Janet McCartney, who resigned in December due to health issues. He was one of three people who sought to fill out the remainder of her term. A special committee, on a 2 to 1 vote, chose Jennifer Sommer as McCartney’s replacement over Utterback and Ron Nolte.

Both Sommer and Nolte have also filed as candidates for that four-year term, according to the election office.

“I’m retired. I have plenty of time to serve,” Utterback said.

