Utterback worked as a pilot - on the water

PLATTSMOUTH – During his long career, Ed Utterback served as a pilot.

But, it wasn’t flying a plane.

“I was a river pilot, the captain of the boat,” said Utterback, who lives on South 15th Street in Plattsmouth.

Utterback is one of three Republicans running in the May 10 primary to win the District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

The water has been an important part of his life.

He grew up in Hannibal, Mo., located along the Mississippi River.

“I worked on the river through high school,” he said.

In April of 1972, 50 years ago this month, Utterback received his first license to be a riverboat pilot.

“It went pretty fast,” Utterback said recently of those 50 years.

One job he was involved with was the construction and delivery of the Ameristar Riverboat Casino to Council Bluffs, Iowa, in the mid-1990s, Utterback said.

“It was a big deal,” he said.

For six years, he was the director of marine operations and facilities engineering at that casino.

Previously, Utterback served as first mate/captain for the Players Riverboat Casino and as general manager and pilot of Riverboats, LTD.

In later years, he served as marine operations supervisor for Bellterra Casino and a first mate of the famous Delta Queen, owned by Majestic America Line.

Most recently, Utterback was a captain/river pilot for Blessey Marine Service.

His career, however, wasn’t just limited to the water.

Utterback worked for 12 years as a locomotive engineer for Burlington Northern Railroad. He was also a safety director for OFC Schmidt Transportation, plus worked as a truck driver for a building components firm.

He is also a certified firefighter and a member of the Plattsmouth Lions Club since 2000.

This is his first political campaign, though he was appointed to the Plattsmouth City Council in August of 2003 serving there for more than two years.

Utterback, along with Ron Nolte and Taylor Boyle, are seeking the seat long held by Janet McCartney, who resigned last fall for health reasons.

Jennifer Sommer, a Democrat, was selected by a three-person committee to succeed her through the end of the term this year.

“When Janet announced she was resigning, the county was looking for applicants,” Utterback said. “I had a difficult time whether to run or not. I decided to run because I believe I have the experience, knowledge and skills. I’m also retired so I have plenty of time to serve.”

His years working on rivers could be beneficial to District 2, he said. That’s because the district is bordered on two sides by rivers, the Platte and the Missouri.

“I spent my whole life on the river. I think I can help here.”

He also knows farming and what’s involved there. He grew up on a farm with dairy and beef cows and crops.

“I was always interested in farming.”

Concerning roads, he said, “We need to look at what will benefit the most people. We have to look at the county as a whole, not just the eastern side.”

This is the second of three articles providing an in-depth look at the three Republican candidates for the District 2 seat on the Cass County Board of Commissioners.

