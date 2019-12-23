PLATTSMOUTH – A faulty pipe on a wood burning stove was the cause of a house fire early Sunday morning, according to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson.
A total of 30 firefighters, including manpower from Murray, responded to the fire in a house at 1305 17th Ave, Wilson said. The call for help came in at 2:05 a.m.
The unoccupied house was totally involved upon dispatch, Wilson said. There were no injuries. There was a dog in the backyard, but was not harmed, Wilson said. There was no suspicious activity there prior to the fire, he added.
Plattsmouth and Murray have an automatic aid agreement on any confirmed structure fire, Wilson said. Murray was dispatched shortly after the Plattsmouth page.
Firefighters remained on the scene until 7:30 a.m.