Vaccination clinic for pets this Saturday in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Happy Paws has announced a low-cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats this Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the parking lot of the Plattsmouth VFW headquarters, 510 First Ave.

The clinic is sponsored by Caring for All Pets.

$5 – one year rabies (animals under one year of age must get one year rabies).

$10 – three year rabies (any animal over one year of age can have this).

$15 – one year distemper combo shot (dogs).

$15 – one year kennel cough/Bordetella (required by groomers, kennels and dog parks for dogs).

$15 - one year distemper combo shot (cats).

$15 – one year feline leukemia (cats).

$25 micro chipping – includes registration (all pit bull owners should consider this).

Organizers are asking payment be in cash or credit only.

Please, no children under 10.

Shot records and receipts will be emailed to the owners, who must have a current e-mail address available. The e-mail will come from Caring for All Pets, not Happy Paws.

Organizers are asking vehicles to enter on Fifth Street between Main and First Avenue.

Residents with any questions may call 402-943-9959 or 402-297-3167.

