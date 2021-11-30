Vaccination clinics coming soon to Conestoga, Louisville schools

PAPILLION – Cass County continues to trail Sarpy County concerning residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s according to the latest information from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

As of Tuesday, 54 percent of Cass residents were fully vaccinated for the virus, while the number in Sarpy was 57.4 percent.

As of Tuesday, there were 112 active COVID cases in Cass County with 22 deaths tied to the virus, according to the health department.

In Sarpy County, the number of active cases was 971 with 176 COVID-related deaths.

A special vaccine clinic will be held at Conestoga High School, 8404 42nd St., from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Another clinic will be held at Louisville Public Schools, 202 W. Third St. in Louisville, on Monday, Dec. 13, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Appointments to these clinics are encouraged, the health department said. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

