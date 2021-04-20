Vaccinations continue climbing in Cass, Sarpy counties

PAPILLION – The number of residents in Cass and Sarpy counties being vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to increase week by week.

As of Monday, approximately 28.3 percent of those 16 and older in these counties have completed their vaccinations, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Altogether, 104,702 vaccinations have been administered, according to the department.

Also as of Tuesday, there were 64 active cases in Cass County with 16 deaths tied to the virus, according to the department.

The two counties remain in the moderate risk category of catching the virus.

“There is a lot of opportunity to get vaccinated if people want to,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “I respect everyone’s right if they don’t want to get vaccinated, but I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

