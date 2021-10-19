Vaccinations jump, slightly, in Cass County

PAPILLION – More and more Cass County residents are getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19, albeit slowly, but the county still trails Sarpy County in that category.

As of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, 52.4 percent of the eligible county population is now fully vaccinated, compared to 55.5 percent in Sarpy County.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert raised concerns about those numbers.

“It’s not looking good,” he said. “People aren’t taking it seriously.”

Meanwhile, 100 COVID cases were still considered active, as of Tuesday, according to the department. The death toll tied to the virus remained at 19.

In Sarpy County, there were 516 active cases as of Tuesday with 169 virus-related deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.