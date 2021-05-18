Vaccinations now ready for those age 12 and up

PAPILLION – The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has started scheduling appointments for residents aged 12 years and over to receive the Pfizer vaccine, a spokeswoman said.

“Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine brand approved for 12 and over,” said Jenny Steventon, the department’s assistant health director. “Johnson & Johnson and Moderna brands are still 18 years and over.”

All of the department’s clinics are posted on its webpage, www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

“We do have some school-based clinics this week and have small clinics at our department office in Papillion,” Steventon said. “We are currently making plans to provide vaccine opportunities for those harder-to-reach populations.”

According to department statistics as of Tuesday morning, 65,349 residents ages 16 and older in the two-county area are fully vaccinated, representing 42.4 percent of that population.

Cass County had 22 active cases, while the number of deaths tied to the virus remained at 16.

Nebraska remains under the guidance of Directed Health Measures through the end of May, she added.

“It is our department’s recommendation to keep following those guidelines,” Steventon said.

