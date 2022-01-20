Vallis earns state music director award

CONESTOGA – Cassi Vallis has helped Conestoga students scale to the top of musical mountains with her enthusiasm and energy.

She reached a pinnacle of her profession this week when she became the winner of a prestigious state music award.

Vallis was selected as the recipient of the Jack R. Snider Young Band Director Award from the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association. State officials present the honor to someone who is in their third to seventh years of teaching music in Nebraska. Vallis is in her fifth year at Conestoga and leads band, choir and guitar classes for grades 7-12.

“I’m just really honored and humbled to have received this award,” Vallis said. “I know some other teachers who have received this award too, and they’re huge role models for me. My band director in high school received it when I was there, so it’s pretty amazing to be able to get this type of recognition as well. It feels really nice.”

Conestoga senior Addi Andersen and junior Delaney Deterding said they were thrilled to see Vallis receive credit for her achievements. They said her positive personality gives students a chance to grow in a caring setting. Andersen is a member of Conestoga’s guitar ensemble and Deterding plays trumpet in the marching and concert bands.

“Mrs. Vallis is one of the most passionate people I’ve ever met,” Andersen said. “Just watching her teach or conduct our groups you can see that, not to mention how talented and kind she is. Her room has always been a super welcoming place and I truly enjoy every minute I spend in her room.”

“One of the things, in my opinion, that makes Mrs. Vallis a good music teacher is the way that she cares individually about each student,” Deterding said. “She will work with all of us to overcome our weaknesses and become greater individuals so we can become an even better team. She helps us all realize our full potential as musicians and as people.”

Vallis grew up in Syracuse and played alto saxophone and tenor saxophone in the school’s band program. She continued her training at Nebraska Wesleyan University and expanded her musical arsenal to nearly every section of a symphony. She can now fluently play a full range of brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.

Vallis uses her vocal talents to guide the junior and senior high choir programs with their performance pieces. She also directs a guitar class that has seen a steady amount of interest from students during her tenure.

Vallis said she enjoys being able to shuffle her teaching playlist throughout the day. She said being able to work with both instrumentalists and vocalists has been an enriching experience.

“I love being able to lead all of the classes,” Vallis said. “I see a lot of kids throughout the day, and it’s fun getting to help students learn about music and how it can make a big difference in their lives. These kids work hard and do a great job in everything that they’re involved in.”

Vallis began improving Conestoga’s music department as soon as she arrived on campus five years ago. When she asked if there was a pep band at athletic events, she received blank stares from people, so she decided to make that a priority for her students. Conestoga’s pep band now consists of dozens of teenagers who entertain audiences at volleyball, basketball and wrestling activities.

Conestoga also did not have an active marching band program when the school hired her. Vallis helped build the marching band from the ground up, which meant teaching students everything from how to create in-sync formations to showcasing proper horn angles.

That work paid off for the Cougars this past fall. Conestoga earned a program-best score of 88 points at the Bluez Marching Invitational in Palmyra. The group also gained superior ratings at the Bennington Marching Invitational and the Oxbow Marching Band Invite.

Vallis said the credit for those accomplishments goes to her students. She said their passion for music and their desire to be successful have been positive traits for the Conestoga music groups.

“I can be demanding sometimes, but the great thing is that the kids have taken that responsibility for themselves,” Vallis said. “They’re at a point where they don’t want to settle for being average or mediocre. They want to be good, and they take feedback really well because they know it can help them get better. That’s something that’s really rewarding to see.”

Nominees for the Jack R. Snider Young Band Director Award must be actively teaching in Nebraska and must be members of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association. Administrators, parents and fellow music educators submitted many letters of recommendation in support of Vallis.

Vallis will receive her award during the NSBA convention banquet on March 4. She will be recognized in front of hundreds of teachers and administrators from across the state.

Vallis said she enjoys being in a musical setting because everyone is treated with value and respect. She said helping students climb to the top of their musical mountains together has been a memorable and fulfilling experience.

“Everyone’s a part of the team when you’re in music,” Vallis said. “None of these kids have to sit the bench. Every student contributes to the success of the group, which is something I love about this. Everyone here knows that they matter to others. I think that gives the kids a lot of self-confidence because they realize they’re making a difference.”

