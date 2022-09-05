Vehicle carrying three juveniles rolls over near Louisville

LOUISVILLE – Excessive speed may have been the cause of a rollover of an ATV carrying three juveniles late Friday evening in Cass County.

The accident occurred just before midnight Saturday morning at 96th Street and Cedar Creek Road.

The ATV was being driven at excessive speed when it overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

The three juveniles in the vehicle are all 17 years old, the office said.

A male was transported to a hospital with a foot injury, a girl was transported by her parents to a hospital and the driver was released to his mother at the scene, the office said.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with county medics and rescue personnel from Louisville and Plattsmouth, responded to the accident, the office said.