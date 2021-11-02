Vehicle ends up in ditch in Monday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – One vehicle ended up in a ditch from a two-vehicle accident in rural Plattsmouth on Monday, but there were apparently no injuries.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 3:12 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth Fire/EMS, responded to a two-vehicle accident in front of 3311 Highway 66.

According to the sheriff, Janet K. Schoech, 69, was attempting to turn left into her driveway when a 1993 Ford Ranger, driven by Kyler D. Lamb, 17, of rural Plattsmouth, failed to slow down.

Lamb swerved to the left, but struck the front driver's corner of Schoech's 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche. Lamb's Ranger came to rest in the south ditch, Brueggemann said.

All parties were checked at the scene and refused transport, Brueggemann said.

Seatbelts were in use, but driver distraction was a contributing factor, Brueggemann said. Lamb was cited for careless driving.

