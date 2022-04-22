Vehicle involved in rollover during Thursday fog

WEEPING WATER – A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident during heavy fog Thursday in central Cass County.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies from his department, along with Weeping Water fire/rescue crews, county emergency medical staff and the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to the accident at Nebraska Highway 50 and Fletcher Avenue.

A Ford Escape, owned by Terry Hughes Tree Service and driven by Todd Babbel, 61, of Dunbar, was traveling north on the highway when it struck a semi that was turning north onto the highway, Brueggemann said. The semi was being driven by Gerald Welvaert, 55, of Bellevue.

The Escape rolled over on its roof after impact coming to rest on the shoulder of the highway.

Seatbelts were in use and Babbel was transported by the Weeping Water crews to a hospital in Syracuse for observation, the sheriff said.

The accident remained under investigation on Friday.

