Vehicle of missing Weeping Water woman found

OTOE COUNTY – In a statement released on Saturday, Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that the vehicle of a missing Weeping Water woman was located on Friday in Otoe County. The vehicle located was Amber Tjaden's 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20T638, according to Brueggemann.
Otoe County sheriff’s deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol were on scene at an unplowed minimum maintenance road in the area of Road C and 22 Road, Brueggemann said.
Tjaden has been missing since Jan. 27.
The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol will continue with the investigation, according to Brueggemann.