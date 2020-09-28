Vehicles collide east of Elmwood

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – A two-vehicle accident southwest of Weeping Water on Saturday sent one person to a hospital and another cited for a stop sign violation.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities received a report around 6:10 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 50.

According to Brueggemann, Heath Lefler, 38, of Humboldt, was traveling south on Hwy. 50 in a 2010 Ford Fusion when he failed to yield the right-of-way to an eastbound 2003 Ford F-250, being driven by Taylor Fleischman, 28, of Elmwood.

The collision removed the front bumper of the Fusion from the vehicle. Lefler was treated at the scene for a sore wrist, but refused transport, Brueggemann said.

A passenger in Lefler's vehicle, however, was transported by Weeping Water Rescue to Syracuse Hospital for possible food poisoning, according to Brueggemann.

Lefler told authorities he was distracted by the passenger's condition at the time. He was cited for a stop sign violation. Seatbelts were in use. The investigation is complete, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department, along with Avoca Fire, Weeping Water Rescue and Cass County EMS, responded to the accident, Brueggemann said.

