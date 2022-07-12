Vendors display unique items at downtown market

PLATTSMOUTH – Made by hand.

There’s a lot of products created that way that are on display weekly at downtown Plattsmouth’s street market, currently being held every Friday evening through early August.

For example, there’s Living Legacy Jewelry featuring necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and wire-wrapped pendants.

“It’s all handmade,” said Deborah Pickle, owner/designer, from Bellevue.

Pickle buys stones or glass from elsewhere, then wraps wires or chains around them to design the various styles. She also does special orders.

A popular item on display started out as a paper-like substance that’s fed through a 3D printer that becomes a hard plastic dragon.

“It’s fully articulated,” Pickle said.

Also at the market is Two Sisters Soap and Co. with a wide variety of homemade soaps, including goat’s milk soap and butter soap, plus beard balms and shave butter.

“We do it in a crock pot and it takes about an hour-and-a-half,” said Kayla Walters, co-owner with her sister, Megan Gurwell.

For those interested in wood products, there’s Deco Americana that specializes in repurposed, recycled and sometimes new wood products and more.

Products on display include cell phone amplifiers, cutting boards, U.S. flags and other handmade items crafted by local resident Monte Ruffner.

The cell phone amplifiers are a multi-piece wood box with a large opening. When a cell phone is placed through an opening on the top, the sound coming out of that large opening can be five times louder.

“It works like any acoustic guitar,” Ruffner said.

These and many other items can be found weekly at the Live on the Plaza and Street Market, beginning each Friday around 6 p.m. at Fourth and Main streets.

This week’s entertainment will be provided by Guitars for Vets.