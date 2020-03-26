Veterans collecting food on April 4
Veterans collecting food on April 4

PLATTSMOUTH – Area veterans are asking the public to “Stuff the Truck” on Sat., April 4.

Members of the American Post 56, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543 and the Forty and Eight will be in the parking lots at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee and No Frills Store with trucks hoping shoppers will stuff those trucks with food for local food banks.

The veterans and their trucks will be at those parking lots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

