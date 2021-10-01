Veterans hold successful food drive

PLATTSMOUTH – On Saturday, Sept. 25, local veterans once again participated in the Stuff the Truck food drive, which they sponsor several times a year.

And, the public responded.

“It went great,” spokesman Kermit Reisdorph said. “It was a very successful one.”

Food donations filled two-and-a-half truckloads with monetary contributions totaling $404, Reisdorph said.

The food drive was held at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee and No Frills grocery stores.

Approximately $160 will go to the backpack food nutrition program at Plattsmouth Elementary School with the remainder going to the Southeast Nebraska Community Action organization, Reisdorph said.

Half of the food will also go to SENCA with the other half going to the Under His Wings food pantry, he added.

