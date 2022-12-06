Victorian Christmas delights "enormous" crowd

PLATTSMOUTH – Downtown Plattsmouth last Saturday evening was turned into a Christmas scene from the Victorian age.

And, while snowflakes weren’t falling to accent the look, a good time was apparently had by all.

Even that mean ol’ Mr. Scrooge was seen smiling about spreading holiday cheer.

The annual Victorian Christmas on Main was sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

Its president, Misty Stine, was pleased with the attendance.

“We had an enormous crowd, extremely well attended,” she said. “And, we had good feedback from people.”

Leigh Jean Koinzan, one of the key volunteers, was equally excited.

“As far as tickets (for certain events), we sold more than last year,” she said.

There were hayrack rides, tours by Ollie the Trolley, plus popcorn, hot cider and hot chocolate aplenty.

In fact, some 600 cups of hot chocolate were given out during the four-hour event.

The lighting of the Christmas tree on the grounds of the Cass County Museum brought “oohs” and “aahs” from the crowd that also took part in holiday song.

Father Kringle came into town and found many new friends, as did the Grinch, Mr. Scrooge and Tiny Tim.

As in the past, many came dressed in Victorian garb to compliment the scene. Actually, many more this year, according to Koinzan.

“We provided costumes to 75 people, way more than in the past,” said Koinzan, who helps run the Plattsmouth Conservatory that houses these costumes.

Other events included gingerbread decorating at Stan’s Bakery, ornament making at Under His Wings thrift store, and the selling of roasted chestnuts. The kids were also able to buy gifts for their parents at Southeast Community College at Sixth and Main.

Plenty of exhibits were on hand for viewing at the museum and its outdoor site on East Main.

By the way, the museum’s curator, Margo Prentiss, was Snow Queen for the event.

Beyond the fun, the event showcases what Plattsmouth is all about as well as generating extra holiday business for the downtown shops, said Stine, who is among the local shop owners.

“Everybody had significant business,” she said. “This is a community-wide event that benefits businesses, as well as the community. It showcases our community. I had one customer from out of town who said, `I love your downtown. It’s amazing what you have done here.’”

Expect more fun next year, according to Stine, including additional events at the entertainment plaza. There will also be a horse and carriage for pulling those hayrack rides, and actual reindeer, Stine said.

“It was very good,” she said of this year’s event.