Victorian Christmas on Main returns on Saturday night

PLATTSMOUTH – Tiny Tim will be there, so will the Grinch, Mr. Scrooge, and, of course, Father Kringle.

They’ll all be in downtown Plattsmouth this Saturday evening spreading holiday cheer to one and all.

It’s Victorian Christmas on Main, filled with festive activities for the young and young at heart.

“It’s a return to Christmases of the past when life was simpler and fashions were unique,” said spokeswoman Leigh Jean Koinzan.

Sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, the holiday fun starts at 5 p.m. and continues through 9 p.m.

Some activities will require tickets, which can be purchased at Edward Jones, 341 Main St., and Hike Real Estate, 543 Main St., Koinzan said.

The cost is $1 per ticket or $20 for 25 tickets.

Hayrack rides, requiring three tickets per person, will begin at 5 p.m. at Fourth and Main streets.

At 6 p.m., Ollie the Trolley, requiring two tickets per person, will start taking tours of the area from Sixth and Main.

A free children’s play with Santa, lasting about 30 minutes, will be held at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 510 First Ave. There will be three showings – 5 p.m., 5:30 and 6.

At 5:30 p.m., Father Kringle will start meeting all the good little boys and girls at Southeast Community College, 537 Main.

Later, he’ll ask everyone to walk with him across the street for the annual lighting of the large Christmas tree on the grounds of the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main, at 6:30.

Christmas caroling, led by Terry Little, will begin there around 6:15 to set the scene for the big lighting.

Following that, Father Kringle will return to the college to again visit with the kids.

Also at the college starting at 5 will be Mrs. Claus’ Closet where kids can buy gifts for their parents. Each gift will require three tickets.

As in the past, the Cass County museum will have plenty of activities going on.

The museum will be open from 12 noon until 8 and will feature several holiday trees on exhibit. In the Davis Conference Room, there is a new exhibit featuring objects recently donated to the museum.

At the east end of Main, the museum’s Cook log cabin and Burlington caboose will be decorated and open for viewing from 6 to 8 p.m.

All of the museum activities are free.

Here is a list of other activities and their locations that will go on throughout the evening.

Terry Little will perform at Mom’s Café, Fourth and Main.

Hot chocolate will be served at D.C.’s Waterhole, Fifth and Main.

Roasted chestnuts will be sold at Fourth and Main. Two tickets are required.

Mittens and scarfs will be for sale by a hand cart vendor on Main.

Hot cross buns will also be on sale by a hand cart vendor on Main.

Free hot cider will be offered at First State Bank at Fifth and Main.

Free hot popcorn will be handed out at Citizens Bank, Sixth and Main.

Ornament making will take place at Under His Wings, 511 Main.

Gingerbread decorating will be held at Stan’s Bakery, 126 S. Sixth.

Tiny Tim and Mr. Scrooge will be out and about wishing holiday cheer to everyone.

The Grinch will be doing the same in Main Street Jewelers, 417 Main.

People dressed up in Victorian clothing will be out and about singing Christmas carols, Koinzan said, as well as most businesses being open.

“Help us celebrate the beginning of Christmas in Victorian style in historic downtown Plattsmouth,” she said.