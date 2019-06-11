WASHINGTON, D.C. – The son of a Beaver Lake resident will be honored this weekend for his service to America in the Vietnam War.
Thomas Russell Bumgarner will be among those remembered during a major event at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. Members of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) have told family members that Bumgarner’s name will be honored during the weekend. Ceremonies will take place June 14-16 in Washington, D.C.
Shirley Shotkoski lives in Beaver Lake and is Bumgarner’s mother. She said she was appreciative of the VVMF for remembering the work her son did more than 40 years ago.
“We didn’t realize what a big deal it is until we started looking up more information about the organization and what they do,” Shotkoski said. “This organization puts up a memorial plaque by the Vietnam Wall and they hold a big ceremony for all family members who are able to come out there. They had 235 people last year and that number’s gone up a lot this year.
“It’s been a long time coming to see him get honored. He never got over being spit on in San Diego when he returned from service. To see him get the recognition he deserves is going to be very nice.”
The VVMF’s “In Memory” program honors Vietnam veterans who returned home and later died as a result of their service. These veterans are not eligible for inscription on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall under Department of Defense guidelines.
The VVMF decided to begin the “In Memory” program as a way for Vietnam veterans to be honored on the National Mall. The organization will induct 534 veterans into the “In Memory” program’s Honor Roll during a 10 a.m. ceremony June 15. It will take place on the east knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
Shotkoski said her son enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during his senior year of high school in 1973. The family was living in Albuquerque, N.M., at the time. Shotkoski said Bumgarner made the decision to join the military before telling other family members about his choice.
“I got a phone call from him and he said he would be enlisting,” Shotkoski said. “I didn’t believe it at first, but then he said he had quit school and would be enlisting in the Marine Corps because he felt it was his duty to serve the country.”
Bumgarner served in the war for two years before returning to the United States in 1975. Shotkoski said Bumgarner came home with a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
She said he also suffered from problems associated with Agent Orange. United States military forces dropped the powerful herbicide during the Vietnam War to try to eliminate forest cover and crops for Viet Cong and North Vietnamese troops. The herbicide was later discovered to be the root cause of serious health issues for both Vietnamese citizens and U.S. troops who had served there.
“I don’t know what all happened over there, but he had such bad PTSD and after-effects of Agent Orange,” Shotkoski said. “We had spent a lot of time in Missouri and he was such a mess from the PTSD, and then he moved to Arkansas on a mountaintop. I asked him why he was doing that and he said it was because his PTSD was so bad.
“There are a lot of veterans like that out there. I say thank you to veterans at places whenever I see them, and I can recognize that they have a lot of PTSD issues too.”
This weekend’s event will be the latest ceremony for the VVMF in the past three decades. The group has honored more than 3,600 Vietnam veterans since the “In Memory” program began in the 1990s.
Shotkoski will receive a printed personal tribute certificate with Bumgarner’s name and photo on it. The group will also create a personal remembrance page for him at www.vvmf.org/inmemory. The online page will allow family members and friends to share memories about Bumgarner with others.
Shotkoski said she spoke to Cass County Veterans Service Officer Brian Coffman soon after the VVMF contacted her about the Washington, D.C., ceremony. Coffman and Shotkoski both began informing other local veterans about the program and what the VVMF would be doing for Bumgarner. That generated a large response from people who wanted to have names included in the 2020 event.
“I’ve told so many people about it that there’s been a big rush of people going in there,” Shotkoski said. “He’s had so many people fill out applications for next year already. That’s a great thing, because we need to have the service of all of their family members properly recognized.”