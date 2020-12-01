Virus can't dampen holiday spirit in Plattsmouth this Saturday

The Grinch will also wave to all from behind the window at Main Street Jewelers, 417 Main, from 5 to 8 p.m.

What’s more, shoppers who have started or plan to start having a map of Red Lantern Shoppes stamped for prizes, can still do that through Dec. 12, Johnson said.

Those who purchase merchandise or food totaling $100 or more from two or more participating shops will receive a free Shop Local t-shirt.

Numerous stores will also have extended hours weekly through Christmas.

Johnson said her shop will be open Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m., and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Extended evening hours during the week is a possibility.

Main Street Jewelers will be open on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Christmas, as well as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, retailers seemed happy about last Saturday’s Shop Small Business event.

“It was nice and steady,” said Russ Kathol, owner of Main Street Jewelers. “People were in a good mood and they wanted to be out and have fun.”