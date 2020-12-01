Virus can't dampen holiday spirit in Plattsmouth this Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – That darn COVID-19 may have canceled Saturday evening’s Victorian Christmas on Main in downtown Plattsmouth, but not the holiday spirit.
There will still be activities going on throughout the day into the evening Dec. 5, and that includes appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, and even the Grinch.
A number of downtown merchants will have extended hours into the evening for Christmas shopping.
“We want to give people an opportunity to shop later in the day and do something fun,” said Sarah Johnson, owner of Jean Marie Boutique, 530 Main St.
Her shop, along with Four 30 Salon, Main Street Jewelers, River House Café and possibly others, will stay open until 8 p.m.
The Herban Coffee Lab, 527 Main, after its regular Saturday daytime hours, will open again from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Shallow River Emporium, 128 S. Sixth St., will remain open to 7 p.m.
The Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main, will be open until 8 p.m. in which the public can view holiday decorated trees, plus the different exhibits on display. Everyone is asked to wear a mask.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will wave to passers-by from behind the window at Hike Realty, 543 Main, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Grinch will also wave to all from behind the window at Main Street Jewelers, 417 Main, from 5 to 8 p.m.
What’s more, shoppers who have started or plan to start having a map of Red Lantern Shoppes stamped for prizes, can still do that through Dec. 12, Johnson said.
Those who purchase merchandise or food totaling $100 or more from two or more participating shops will receive a free Shop Local t-shirt.
Numerous stores will also have extended hours weekly through Christmas.
Johnson said her shop will be open Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m., and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Extended evening hours during the week is a possibility.
Main Street Jewelers will be open on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Christmas, as well as 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Meanwhile, retailers seemed happy about last Saturday’s Shop Small Business event.
“It was nice and steady,” said Russ Kathol, owner of Main Street Jewelers. “People were in a good mood and they wanted to be out and have fun.”
Johnson added, “We had lots of foot traffic both Friday and Saturday. I think people realize the importance of small businesses.”
Among the shoppers last Saturday were Mary Jo Cieslik of Plattsmouth and Julie Miller, who came up from Kansas City, Mo.
“We’re having a good time,” Cieslik said.
Miller added, “There are such cute little shops. I’m back to shopping and spending a lot of Kansas City money.”
