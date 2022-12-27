Virus cases drop in the county

PAPILLION – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cass County has decreased in the last two weeks.

As of this past Tuesday, there were just 34 such cases, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Two weeks ago, 42 cases were reported to the department.

Three hospitalizations from the virus were reported in the last seven days.

The number of COVID-related deaths in the county remained at 48 on Tuesday, the same number that was reported two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in Sarpy County, 261 active cases were reported on Tuesday with 25 hospitalizations in the last week, according to the department.

Deaths tied to the virus in that county totaled 320 as of Tuesday.

Cass County residents who have been vaccinated for the virus totaled 18,192 as of Tuesday, according to the department.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert continues to encourage people to stay up on their vaccinations.

“It’s the best way to fight COVID, I believe,” he said.