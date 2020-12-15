Virus-related deaths rise in county

PLATTSMOUTH – Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Cass County, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

These deaths bring the total to seven in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, there have been approximately 9,950 county residents who have been tested for the virus since the beginning with 1,225 of them testing positive. Currently, there are 107 active cases in the county.

By comparison, there have been 81,114 Sarpy County residents tested with 12,457 of them testing positive. There are currently 937 active cases there. There have been 64 virus-related deaths.

Cass County, including Plattsmouth, continues to be in the high-risk category for catching the virus, according to the health department.

Recently, the Plattsmouth City Council at the request of Mayor Paul Lambert approved a resolution recommending residents to wear a mask when out and about.

Lambert on Tuesday said he has not received any public comments one way or another on that action, but added, “I have seen a large number of the population wearing masks, which is wise.”

