Virus vaccination planning for older county residents has begun, department says

PAPILLION – COVID-19 vaccination planning has begun for older populations in Sarpy and Cass counties, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

For those who are aged 75 or older in these counties, the department is offering a pre-registration process for receiving additional information regarding COVID-19 vaccine availability.

This survey is not a registration for a vaccine, but rather a mechanism for those to be contacted once they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

For those without access to a computer who would like to pre-register, they should call 531-203-0322 and leave a voice message with their name, address, date of birth and phone number, as well as an email address if they have one. A staff member will use this information to register them, the department said.

Meanwhile, according to the department’s latest statistics, 11,018 Cass County residents have been tested for the virus with 1,653 confirmed positive cases, including 88 current cases. There have been 11 virus-related deaths.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.